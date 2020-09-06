https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15546574.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.267
|.470
|.329
|40
|1376
|210
|368
|647
|65
|2
|70
|200
|Baltimore
|.261
|.442
|.327
|39
|1334
|187
|348
|590
|72
|4
|54
|177
|Boston
|.260
|.439
|.323
|41
|1410
|191
|367
|619
|87
|6
|51
|181
|Houston
|.253
|.432
|.328
|39
|1316
|211
|333
|568
|77
|10
|46
|204
|Toronto
|.252
|.444
|.321
|39
|1326
|186
|334
|589
|65
|2
|62
|178
|Detroit
|.251
|.428
|.310
|37
|1210
|174
|304
|518
|57
|8
|47
|168
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.434
|.335
|40
|1326
|204
|322
|576
|79
|8
|53
|192
|Minnesota
|.241
|.404
|.315
|41
|1319
|179
|318
|533
|46
|2
|55
|171
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.429
|.332
|39
|1212
|186
|290
|520
|50
|3
|58
|176
|L.A. Angels
|.239
|.419
|.331
|41
|1366
|200
|327
|573
|64
|4
|58
|196
|Kansas City
|.238
|.396
|.305
|40
|1317
|155
|313
|521
|69
|2
|45
|149
|Seattle
|.233
|.382
|.311
|39
|1278
|167
|298
|488
|59
|4
|41
|160
|Cleveland
|.226
|.367
|.322
|39
|1281
|163
|290
|470
|56
|2
|40
|155
|Oakland
|.225
|.406
|.323
|36
|1171
|172
|263
|475
|52
|8
|48
|164
|Texas
|.213
|.345
|.288
|38
|1232
|137
|262
|425
|52
|6
|33
|123
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|10
|16
|116
|1
|370
|10
|3
|32
|572
|1
|26
|35
|0
|Baltimore
|13
|6
|17
|116
|5
|333
|15
|10
|21
|586
|0
|25
|26
|0
|Boston
|2
|4
|14
|119
|4
|368
|14
|5
|34
|599
|0
|31
|41
|0
|Houston
|5
|8
|17
|134
|5
|292
|16
|7
|28
|602
|0
|16
|37
|0
|Toronto
|7
|10
|6
|134
|4
|323
|19
|5
|29
|538
|0
|23
|36
|0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|15
|93
|0
|358
|12
|4
|29
|494
|0
|17
|31
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|14
|175
|4
|376
|21
|4
|27
|579
|0
|26
|33
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|19
|129
|7
|357
|8
|5
|29
|532
|0
|11
|30
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|6
|22
|150
|5
|323
|15
|2
|28
|549
|0
|21
|26
|0
|L.A. Angels
|4
|11
|16
|176
|8
|347
|14
|6
|26
|621
|0
|26
|28
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|6
|14
|117
|2
|347
|26
|13
|23
|553
|0
|26
|41
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|18
|131
|4
|342
|38
|10
|21
|536
|0
|18
|28
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|21
|163
|2
|350
|19
|6
|30
|585
|0
|18
|34
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|26
|148
|3
|355
|16
|2
|30
|536
|0
|19
|21
|0
|Texas
|1
|11
|18
|116
|3
|325
|34
|10
|26
|495
|0
|24
|22
|0
___
