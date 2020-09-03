Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .265 .470 .327 37 1268 187 336 596 61 2 65 179
Baltimore .263 .441 .325 36 1245 170 328 549 69 4 48 162
Boston .255 .429 .318 37 1275 170 325 547 78 6 44 162
Detroit .255 .441 .315 34 1123 169 286 495 57 7 46 163
Houston .247 .420 .327 35 1173 183 290 493 65 9 40 177
Toronto .246 .436 .313 35 1193 162 294 520 57 2 55 156
Tampa Bay .245 .441 .336 38 1264 196 310 558 76 8 52 184
N.Y. Yankees .243 .446 .333 35 1082 169 263 483 46 3 56 159
Minnesota .240 .406 .315 38 1235 170 296 502 46 2 52 163
Kansas City .238 .401 .305 37 1212 142 289 486 64 2 43 136
L.A. Angels .233 .408 .323 37 1243 175 290 507 55 3 52 171
Seattle .231 .383 .307 37 1215 156 281 465 56 4 40 149
Cleveland .229 .372 .325 37 1221 158 280 454 53 2 39 151
Oakland .224 .409 .323 34 1108 164 248 453 50 7 47 156
Texas .211 .342 .289 35 1133 127 239 387 49 6 29 113

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 7 14 107 1 348 9 3 30 533 1 25 35 0
Baltimore 13 6 13 104 5 308 12 9 20 540 0 22 24 0
Boston 2 4 14 105 3 335 12 5 30 530 0 27 35 0
Detroit 1 10 15 89 0 330 11 3 27 456 0 16 25 0
Houston 5 8 14 129 5 260 13 6 27 531 0 16 35 0
Toronto 7 9 5 115 3 292 19 5 23 470 0 21 32 0
Tampa Bay 0 9 14 164 4 353 18 4 26 547 0 24 32 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 5 20 128 5 290 13 2 26 472 0 19 22 0
Minnesota 2 11 17 124 7 333 7 5 23 492 0 11 27 0
Kansas City 3 6 13 105 2 323 24 12 23 506 0 23 39 0
L.A. Angels 3 10 14 156 8 317 13 4 23 559 0 21 26 0
Seattle 2 9 15 121 3 331 37 10 21 505 0 18 26 0
Cleveland 3 7 21 155 2 326 15 6 29 556 0 15 31 0
Oakland 2 7 25 140 3 340 15 2 28 509 0 16 21 0
Texas 1 10 18 111 3 296 30 10 24 468 0 23 21 0

___