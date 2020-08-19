Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 18

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Baltimore .261 .462 .326 23 792 121 207 366 50 2 35 119
N.Y. Yankees .259 .482 .350 23 726 128 188 350 34 1 42 122
Chicago White Sox .257 .445 .318 24 813 113 209 362 35 2 38 106
Boston .252 .416 .314 24 826 104 208 344 47 4 27 98
Kansas City .250 .424 .306 23 765 93 191 324 45 2 28 90
Tampa Bay .248 .441 .338 24 789 127 196 348 49 8 29 117
Toronto .242 .438 .305 20 694 89 168 304 26 1 36 86
Detroit .234 .422 .297 21 692 99 162 292 33 5 29 93
Minnesota .234 .408 .315 24 774 116 181 316 24 0 37 114
Houston .233 .390 .320 23 797 113 186 311 42 4 25 110
L.A. Angels .228 .427 .312 24 810 113 185 346 34 2 41 111
Oakland .224 .415 .325 24 793 122 178 329 29 7 36 116
Seattle .218 .356 .299 25 824 96 180 293 35 3 24 91
Texas .216 .349 .301 22 707 85 153 247 35 4 17 77
Cleveland .202 .328 .309 23 734 89 148 241 26 2 21 84

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Baltimore 4 6 9 70 3 187 10 5 12 336 0 16 18 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 3 16 87 2 188 9 2 18 322 0 13 15 0
Chicago White Sox 0 5 9 66 0 227 5 3 21 328 0 11 24 0
Boston 2 1 10 65 2 224 5 4 21 340 0 22 26 0
Kansas City 2 6 9 56 0 201 14 9 13 308 0 19 26 0
Tampa Bay 0 5 6 103 2 227 10 2 19 326 0 15 22 0
Toronto 3 4 4 61 2 171 13 4 12 270 0 13 18 0
Detroit 0 7 10 55 0 209 6 0 16 270 0 10 15 0
Minnesota 1 8 12 83 3 210 6 3 11 282 0 3 13 0
Houston 3 5 12 92 4 182 11 4 20 373 0 7 22 0
L.A. Angels 1 8 7 95 4 198 7 1 17 336 0 18 19 0
Oakland 2 6 17 104 1 242 11 2 21 359 0 10 14 0
Seattle 1 4 12 85 2 219 25 6 17 338 0 13 20 0
Texas 0 5 10 78 2 180 22 4 16 293 0 13 14 0
Cleveland 1 3 15 101 2 201 6 3 21 327 0 10 15 0

___