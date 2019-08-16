Alonso ties NL rookie HR record as Mets beat Braves 10-8

ATLANTA (AP) — Pete Alonso drove in six runs with five hits, including a three-run homer that helped lead to Julio Teheran's shortest career start, and the New York Mets held on in the ninth inning to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Thursday night.

Alonso's first-inning homer carried 451 feet before making a splash landing in the pool behind the center-field wall.

Alonso's 39th homer tied Cody Bellinger for the National League rookie record. Bellinger hit 39 homers for the Dodgers in 2017, the same year the Yankees' Aaron Judge set the major league rookie mark with 52.

Alonso set career highs for hits and RBIs.

The Mets had a season-high 23 hits. Amed Rosario's career-high five hits included two doubles, two singles and a triple. Wilson Ramos had four hits.

New York won despite giving up six homers, including three in the ninth. Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson each hit his second homer of the game in the inning and Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run shot — all against Drew Gagnon.

Edwin Díaz walked Brian McCann before striking out Ender Inciarte for his 25th save.

New York Mets Pete Alonzo singles in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. New York Mets Pete Alonzo singles in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Atlanta. Photo: Tami Chappell, AP Photo: Tami Chappell, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Alonso ties NL rookie HR record as Mets beat Braves 10-8 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Marcus Stroman (7-11) allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander earned his first win in three starts since being traded to New York from Toronto on July 28.

Stroman gave up homers to Matt Joyce in the fourth and Donaldson in the sixth.

New York, trying to stay close in the NL wild-card race, snapped a three-game losing streak that included the first two games of the series.

Teheran (7-8) walked three straight batters to force in a run in the second. He left the game after giving up a run-scoring single to Ramos. Teheran recorded only four outs while giving up eight hits and six runs.

Todd Frazier's third-inning homer off Josh Tomlin increased New York's lead to 7-0.

Alonso drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single off Tomlin and added a run-scoring single off Anthony Swarzak in the seventh.

Acuña robbed J.D. Davis of a homer in the sixth by leaping and reaching above the yellow line atop the left-field wall for a catch. Acuña landed in a sitting position on the warning track before pausing and throwing the ball back to the infield as fans cheered.

Teheran fell to 1-2 in four starts against the Mets this season, including three straight in which he failed to last longer than four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Only one day after he was placed on the 10-day IL with a mild left hamstring strain, 2B Jeff McNeil jogged in the outfield before batting practice. McNeil's work supports hopes he won't miss more than 10 days with his second IL stint this season with the same injury.

Braves: SS Dansby Swanson (right foot contusion) hasn't been cleared to run but took fielding practice from his knees before the game. It's the same drill regularly used by third base coach Ron Washington with infielders. Swanson, who also played catch in the outfield, has been out since July 24.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-5, 3.89) will make his first start against the Royals since 2016 when the Mets open a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night. Syndergaard gave up three runs in six innings in a 4-3 win in the 2016 start.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.32) will make his first start against Los Angeles when Atlanta opens a three-game series against Kenta Maeda and the Dodgers on Friday night. The matchup of division leaders is a rematch of the 2018 NL Division Series won by the Dodgers.

___

