Alonso explains Alpine switch, Ricciardo ponders F1 future

Fernando Alonso wanted a long-term deal at Alpine that the team was not offering. So when Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement and Aston Martin needed a new driver, the Spaniard made a quick decision to switch teams.
The process was much longer for Daniel Ricciardo, who on Wednesday confirmed McLaren had bought out the final year of his contract. The split stung the Australian's pride but the decision — months in the making — was expected.