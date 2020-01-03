Allen, Blakney lead Idaho past Portland State, 72-61

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen scored 20 points as Idaho beat Portland State 72-61 on Thursday night.

Scott Blakney had 13 points for Idaho (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky Conference).

The Vandals forced a season-high 21 turnovers and made 16 of 19 free throws.

Matt Hauser had 13 points for the Vikings (7-8, 1-2). Rashaad Goolsby added 10 points. Holland Woods had 10 points and six assists. Alonzo Walker had 13 rebounds.

Portland State led 50-44 with 15 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the second half but was outscored 28-11 from that point. The Vikings' 23 second-half points were a season low.

Idaho takes on Montana State at home next Thursday. Portland State plays Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday.

