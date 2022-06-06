Alert: Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf

LONDON (AP) — Phil Mickelson joining field for 1st event of Saudi-funded rival league to the PGA Tour after 4-month absence from golf.
