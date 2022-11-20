Alert: POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute