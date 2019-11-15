Albon fastest in Brazilian GP practice session before crash

SAO PAULO (AP) — Thai driver Alexander Albon clocked the fastest lap Friday in the first practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Albon drove his Red Bull around the Interlagos track in 1 minute, 16.142 seconds, 0.551 seconds ahead of Mercedes rival Valtteri Bottas, before he got into an accident on the final corner and the session was suspended. Albon was unharmed in the crash.

The Brazilian GP is the penultimate race of the season, followed by Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has already secured his sixth title.

___

More AP Formula One: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports