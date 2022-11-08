Albany (NY) 74, Immaculata 47

Beagle 3-6 1-4 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Patel 4-7 0-0 11, Drumgoole 2-5 0-2 5, Hutcheson 0-1 0-0 0, Neely 7-10 2-5 16, Reddish 3-4 2-2 10, Edmead 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Ketner 2-2 0-0 4, Kellogg 1-1 1-2 3, Little 1-4 0-0 3, Amica 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 28-54 8-17 74.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1