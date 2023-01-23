Alabama A&M 67, Prairie View 59

Rasas 0-4 0-0 0, Rutty 1-4 1-3 3, Augustin 1-4 2-2 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, T.Smith 10-19 1-2 24, Nelson 4-6 0-0 9, Gambrell 2-5 0-0 5, Myles 1-2 4-9 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Miles 0-0 1-3 1, Harding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-19 59.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson