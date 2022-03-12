Akron rocks rival Kent State 75-55 for MAC title, NCAA berth TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 12, 2022 Updated: March 12, 2022 11:58 p.m.
1 of11 Akron's Xavier Castaneda (13) steals the ball from Kent State's Sincere Carry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Akron's Ali Ali (24) scores past Kent State's Justyn Hamilton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) shoots against Kent State's Tervell Beck (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kent State's Malique Jacobs cheers on his team against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Jacobs was suspended for the first half. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Kent State's Justyn Hamilton (21) rebounds against Akron's Mikal Dawson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Akron's Ali Ali (24) and Kent State's Andrew Garcia (4) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Akron's Garvin Clarke (11) rebounds against Kent State's VonCameron Davis (1) and Justyn Hamilton (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CLEVELAND (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 23 points and Akron's defense shut down Mid-American Conference player of the year Sincere Carry while defeating rival Kent State 75-55 on Saturday night in the MAC championship to earn its first NCAA bid since 2013.
The fourth-seeded Zips (24-9), who upset top-seeded Toledo in the semifinals, also ended Kent State's 14-game winning streak on a day that began with four Golden Flashes players being disciplined for a profane video.