After blowing 4 late leads, Yanks finally hold off KC in 11 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 2:09 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DJ LeMahieu led off the 11th inning with an RBI double and the New York Yankees, after blowing four late leads, finally held off the feisty Kansas City Royals 8-6 on Monday night.
Brett Gardner drove in three runs for the Yankees, two on a sharp infield single in the 11th that made it 8-5.