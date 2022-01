HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Dartmouth to a 58-46 win over Brown on Saturday night, snapping the Big Green's eight-game losing streak.

Ryan Cornish had 14 points for Dartmouth (4-9, 1-1 Ivy League). Brendan Barry added 10 points. Aaryn Rai had seven rebounds.