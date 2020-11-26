Addie carries Southern Wesleyan over SC-Upstate 82-72

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Demarcus Addie had 21 points as Southern Wesleyan defeated South Carolina Upstate 82-72 on Wednesday.

Jalen Lowery had 17 points for Southern Wesleyan. Ta’Jay Dunlap added 15 points and seven rebounds. Hunter Davis had 12 points.

Bryson Mozone had 17 points for the Spartans. Everette Hammond added 13 points. Quentin Hodge had 10 points.

