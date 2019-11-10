Adams, Peterson lift Rice over Penn 80-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Ako Adams scored 17 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls defeated Penn 80-61 on Saturday.

Drew Peterson had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls. Payton Moore, Quincy Olivari and Trey Murphy III scored 10 points apiece.

Jordan Dingle had 22 points for the Quakers (1-1) and AJ Brodeur scored 20.

Rice (1-1) matches up against Wayland Baptist at home on Sunday. Penn plays La Salle at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com