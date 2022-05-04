Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta's seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta's biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout.