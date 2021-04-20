Activists call for IOC to sanction Iran Olympic program

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A group of athletes and human rights activists is calling on the IOC to sanction Iran's Olympic program for what it says is the country's long-running pattern of ordering athletes to avoid competing against Israelis in international events.

The head of the United for Navid campaign, formed to protest the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari, sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach this week highlighting more than a half-dozen examples over the past 16 years of Iranian athletes intentionally losing matches that would set up meetings against Israelis, or withdrawing from competitions against athletes from that country.