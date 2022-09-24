Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 24, 2022 Updated: Sep. 24, 2022 11:05 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) scores a touchdown as Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Arkansas wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) catches a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Thompson ran for a touchdown on the play. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks for an open receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass as Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) carries the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and No. 23 Texas A&M beat 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21 on Saturday night.
The Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1 SEC) had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little's 42-yard field goal attempt from the left hashmark hit near the top of the right upright — and fluttered to the ground in the end zone no good. That drive came right after the Aggies had missed a longer field goal attempt.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS