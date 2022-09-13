Aces beat Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022 Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 11:27 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship with Game 3 on Thursday in Connecticut. Las Vegas was swept in the 2008 Finals when the team was still in San Antonio. The Aces were also swept in 2020.