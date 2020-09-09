Aces beat Fever 92-86 for sole possession of 2nd place

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 22 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, Jackie Young added 17 points and seven assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 92-86 on Tuesday night.

Second-place Las Vegas (15-4) is a game behind Seattle for the top seed in the playoffs. The two teams play on Sunday in the season finale. The Aces are also a half-game in front of Los Angeles for the second spot. The Aces play the Sparks on Saturday.

Angel McCoughtry scored 15 points and Dearica Hamby had 13 for Las Vegas, which led by 20 points before holding off the charging Fever (5-15).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points and Julie Allemand added 19, hitting six 3-pointers. Candice Dupree added 16 points and Teaira McCowan had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Fever, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

Allemand tied the Indiana record for 3-pointers by a rookie, and she was one away from tying the league rookie record.