Acciari scores with 5.6 seconds left, Panthers beat Wild 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Noel Acciari scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period and the Florida Panthers won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Monday night.

Acciari was able to tip a shot from the point by Mark Pysyk that was first tipped by Aaron Ekblad. A video review upheld the goal.

It was Florida’s first regulation victory in Minnesota. Since a 2001 scoreless tie during the Wild’s inaugural season, Minnesota was 10-0-1 at home against Florida, including seven wins in a row.

Keith Yandle had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and an assist for Florida. Evgenii Dadonov and Vincent Trocheck also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves in his second consecutive start after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Luke Kunin had two goals, Zach Parise scored on the power play and Jared Spurgeon added a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Alex Stalock stopped 20 shots.

Trochek beat Stalock between the pads with 4:08 to go, tying the game at 4.

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) shoots the puck past Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock, center, to score as Minnesota Wild winger Kevin Fiala (22) reaches in to block the shot to during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.

Kunin’s second goal of the game — a snap shot from the slot off the glove of Bobrovsky — gave Minnesota a 4-3 lead 7:06 into the third.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Suter each had two assists for the Wild.

With the score tied 2-all, Dadonov lifted his stick waist-high to redirect a shot by Yandle early in the third, but Parise countered just more than two minutes later, putting in a rebound for his fifth goal in four games. Parise has a career-best four straight games with a power-play goal.

Minnesota has seven power-play goals in 13 chances during the past four games after going 4 for 27 in the previous 10.

A highlight-reel effort by Barkov put Florida up 2-1 midway through the second.

After receiving a long outlet pass from Josh Brown just inside the blue line, the Florida captain sped past Carson Soucy through the right circle and cut across the crease before flipping a shot into the top right corner as he continued moving left.

NOTES: Mike Hoffman has a nine-game point streak, the longest this season by a Florida player. He had a 17-game point streak last season. … Spurgeon’s goal was the 27th power-play tally of his career, moving him past Brent Burns for most by a defenseman in Wild history. … Dominic Toninato returned for Florida after being sick and sitting out Saturday. The center played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and was the team captain in 2016-17.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Wild: Home against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports