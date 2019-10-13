Abraham throws for 421 yards, 3 TDs in Southern Miss. win

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jack Abraham threw for 421 yards with three touchdowns and his favorite target, Quez Watkins, caught eight passes for 198 yards and a score and Southern Mississippi defeated North Texas 45-27 on Saturday night.

De'Michael Harris ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns to go with 79 yards receiving and another touchdown. The Golden Eagles had 563 total yards.

After a wild first half in which the quarterbacks passed for more than 400 yards and Southern Miss led 28-20, the Golden Eagles (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) scored another 17 points and held North Texas (2-4, 1-1) to 114 yards of offense in the second half.

Abraham and Watkins connected on a 72-yard non-scoring pass play late in the third quarter. After two penalties and a 1-yard rushing loss, the pair connected for a 14-yard touchdown for a 38-20 lead with 2:53 remaining in the third.

Harris added a 13-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to go with his first-quarter scores of a 60-yard run and a 59-yard pass from Abraham.

Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine completed just 11 of 25 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. All three touchdowns went to Jaelon Darden, who had five receptions for 87 yards.

The homecoming victory gives Southern Miss an eight-game home winning streak.