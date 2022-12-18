Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59

Pleasant 3-4 5-8 12, Allen 4-8 0-0 11, Cameron 6-7 0-0 17, Daniels 1-6 1-4 3, Madden 2-4 7-8 11, Simmons 3-12 0-0 7, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Dibba 0-3 2-2 2, Gai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 15-22 65.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies