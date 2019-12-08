Aaron Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 Sunday.

Jones had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and hauled in six catches for 58 yards. With fewer than 3 minutes left in the game, the third-year running back had more total yards (192) than the Redskins (187).

Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Washington (3-10), which was officially eliminated from playoff contention. The rookie quarterback was sacked four times.

Adrian Peterson became just the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark, running for 76 yards and a score. He now has 14,036 yards in a 13-year career. Curtis Martin is fifth all-time with 14,101 yards.

Derrius Guice exited after only five carries with a knee injury.

Kenny Clark and Kyler Fackrell combined for a sack of Haskins on Washington's opening drive for an 11-yard loss. Haskins and the Redskins started the day with three straight 3-and-outs in the franchise's first-ever December trip to Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Washington Redskins' Jimmy Moreland during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams tries to get past Washington Redskins' Jimmy Moreland during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Photo: Morry Gash, AP Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Aaron Jones leads Packers past Washington, 20-15 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Jones scored from 4 yards out on the Packers' opening drive. It was Jones' 12th rushing touchdown and 15th TD of the season. Rodgers found Robert Tonyan for a 12-yard touchdown on Green Bay's other first-quarter score.

Haskins led Washington on an 11-play, 95-yard drive that was capped by a 2-yard score by Peterson with 3:44 to play in the first quarter. Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point.

Green Bay (10-3) led 14-6 at halftime.

After Mason Crosby's field goal, Hopkins nailed a 52-yarder to cut it to 17-9 before the end of the third.

Crosby was good on a 33-yard attempt with 2:34 to go to seal the win.

Haskins linked up with Terry McLaurin on a 13-yard score late. Haskins was stopped by Blake Martinez on the two-point conversion.

“REDSKINS” PROTEST

About 30-40 protesters were outside of Lambeau Field speaking out against the “Redskins" name. One sign read, “I am not a mascot," while another read, “Stop the racism."

INJURIES

Redskins: Guice hurt his knee while being tackled by Darnell Savage after a 23-yard run in the second quarter. He did not return. Kerrigan left in the second half with a calf injury. Cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Quinton Dunbar each left in the first half with hamstring injuries. Moreau returned.

Packers: Montravius Adams left the game in the first half with an illness.

UP NEXT

Redskins: host the Eagles next Sunday.

Packers: host the Bears next Sunday.

___

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL