https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/AUSTIN-PEAY-67-ETSU-66-15756828.php
AUSTIN PEAY 67, ETSU 66
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Peake
|30
|3-10
|3-4
|3-8
|1
|2
|9
|Adams
|32
|2-11
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|1
|7
|Paez
|25
|0-6
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|2
|Woodard
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|0
|Taylor
|40
|11-17
|3-3
|10-16
|0
|2
|25
|Gee
|26
|3-6
|3-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|11
|Peavy
|15
|1-3
|0-3
|0-1
|4
|3
|2
|Joseph
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|McCain
|7
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Walker
|3
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Merritt
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Mongozi
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-62
|16-22
|20-43
|9
|19
|67
Percentages: FG .387, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Gee 2-4, Adams 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Peake 0-1, Woodard 0-1, Paez 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Peake 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Adams 3, Gee 2, Paez 2, Taylor 2, Walker 2, Joseph, McCain, Peake, Peavy, Woodard).
Steals: 7 (Taylor 2, Gee, Joseph, Paez, Peake, Peavy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adheke
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|5
|2
|Patterson
|23
|2-6
|2-4
|5-8
|0
|3
|6
|L.Brewer
|29
|6-10
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|16
|Sloan
|30
|3-7
|2-4
|1-2
|5
|1
|9
|S.Smith
|25
|3-8
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|9
|Monsanto
|27
|3-10
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|1
|8
|T.Brewer
|26
|5-12
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|14
|Niblack
|9
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Amaefule
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|0
|Harris
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Weber
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|9-18
|12-34
|10
|20
|66
Percentages: FG .421, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (T.Brewer 4-9, Monsanto 2-7, Sloan 1-3, L.Brewer 1-4, S.Smith 1-4, Patterson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 16 (L.Brewer 4, Sloan 4, Adheke 2, Niblack 2, S.Smith 2, Patterson, T.Brewer).
Steals: 8 (Monsanto 4, Harris, L.Brewer, Patterson, S.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|36
|31
|—
|67
|ETSU
|36
|30
|—
|66
A_50 (7,186).
View Comments