FG FT Reb
ARK.-PINE BLUFF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bell 21 3-8 0-0 1-3 0 4 6
Doss 34 7-17 3-3 0-5 3 3 20
Stredic 13 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 4 0
Johnson 34 4-12 6-8 1-3 3 0 16
Lynn 27 2-4 2-2 0-0 2 1 7
Banyard 27 2-3 4-4 1-3 1 4 8
Jones 24 4-9 0-0 2-5 1 2 11
Boyd 8 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
Stokes 7 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
T.Doolittle 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-59 15-17 7-24 10 19 75

Percentages: FG .424, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Doss 3-4, Jones 3-5, Johnson 2-5, Boyd 1-2, Lynn 1-3, Bell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Doss 3, Banyard 2, Stredic).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Lynn 3, Banyard 2, Doss 2, Bell, Jones).

Steals: 13 (Jones 4, Lynn 4, Johnson 2, Banyard, Bell, Boyd).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Omier 28 8-12 5-9 8-19 3 4 21
Wesley 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Eaton 36 4-14 2-2 0-2 2 1 11
Fields 35 5-11 0-1 0-5 4 3 11
Willis 37 5-7 3-3 2-7 0 2 16
Jackson 27 2-6 7-12 7-8 0 1 11
Grbovic 16 2-7 0-1 2-3 1 3 4
Holland 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Felts 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Farrington 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Fantina 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-61 17-28 19-44 12 15 74

Percentages: FG .426, FT .607.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Willis 3-4, Fields 1-2, Eaton 1-4, Farrington 0-1, Felts 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Willis 2, Eaton, Fields).

Turnovers: 17 (Omier 3, Wesley 3, Willis 3, Eaton 2, Grbovic 2, Farrington, Felts, Fields, Jackson).

Steals: 6 (Omier 3, Felts, Fields, Jackson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff 41 34 75
Arkansas St. 31 43 74

A_695 (10,475).