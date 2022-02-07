APNewsBreak: MLB, players stop drug testing during lockout RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 4:22 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made.