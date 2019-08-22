AP sources: Sprint star Christian Coleman could face ban

Two people familiar with the case tell The Associated Press that gold-medal sprint contender Christian Coleman's Olympic prospects could be in jeopardy after three missed drug tests.

The case is said to involve three "whereabouts failures" over 12 months, meaning it can be treated as a positive test and subject to a two-year suspension.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because cases are considered confidential.

Coleman is the reigning national champion at 100 meters. In 2017, he finished second to Justin Gatlin at the world championships, one spot ahead of Usain Bolt.

The 2019 worlds are next month in Qatar, and Coleman has the world's leading time in the 100 in each of the past three years. The 23-year-old sprinter also qualified in the 200.

Athletes are required to provide authorities with their whereabouts so they can be tested without notice. Failing to provide the information, or not being present when a tester shows up, is a violation.