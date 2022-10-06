AP source: Warriors' Draymond Green fights Poole in practice JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 12:02 p.m.
1 of9 Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) and Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (8) fight for the ball during a preseason NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole, center, goes after the ball during a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, left, and Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura, right, speak prior to a preseason NBA basketball game between Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Saitama Super Arena, in Saitama, north of Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole kisses the team's latest championship trophy during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Golden State Warriors guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, background, photo bombs Jordan Poole's (3) video recording during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Show More Show Less
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn't commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole.
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY