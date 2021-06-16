Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy out after 1 season at helm BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 12:37 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy calls out from the bench in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, in this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, file photo. The Knicks won 116-106. Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 16, 2021, because the move has not been publicly announced. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, in this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo. Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 16, 2021, because the move has not been publicly announced. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy watches from the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., in this Thursday, March 18, 2021, file photo. Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, June 16, 2021, because the move has not been publicly announced. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm.
“This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally," Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said Wednesday. “But we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction.”