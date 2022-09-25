Don Mattingly won't be back as Marlins manager in 2023 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2022 Updated: Sep. 25, 2022 1 p.m.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks with the news media before a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 13, 2022, in Miami.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sept. 17, 2022, in Washington.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, July 10, 2022, in New York.
MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.
Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed" that it's time for a change.