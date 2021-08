Michael Ainsworth/AP

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season two weeks ago with a ruptured Achilles tendon.