AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced.

The move to secure the two-time All-Pro tight end is the latest in a string of big-money deals negotiated by general manager Brett Veach to keep the core of the Chiefs intact this offseason. The biggest was the record-setting 10-year extension quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed that could be worth about a half-billion dollars, while the latest had been a four-year, $85 million deal with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kelce is due a base salary of $8 million this season and $7.75 million next season, which would have been the final year of the five-year, $46 million extension that he signed prior to the 2016 season.

