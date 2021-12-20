AP source: Browns' Mayfield still out, Mullens starting QB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did not clear COVID-19 testing in time to be activated and play Monday, so third-stringer Nick Mullens will start in a critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The Browns had hoped the NFL's decision to postpone the game from Saturday until Monday would allow players to return. But Mayfield didn't produce a required negative test, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't have to reveal its eligible players until later in the day.