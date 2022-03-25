AP source: Bills get initial OK for NFL $200M stadium loan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills moved closer to landing $200 million in NFL funding to help finance their bid to build a new stadium, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The NFL’s stadium and finance committee backed the Bills’ request for what’s called a G4 loan, by recommending the team’s application be presented at the league’s owner meetings for final approval, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the decision was made privately.