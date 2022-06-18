AP source: Atkinson decides not to coach Charlotte Hornets
JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets will have to begin their search again for a head coach because Kenny Atkinson changed his mind and will stay with the NBA champion Warriors after all.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson will remain with Golden State as an assistant coach and won't become the new coach of the Hornets.