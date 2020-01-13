AP Sportlight

Jan. 13

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA regulation-game record 73 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 135-117 triumph over the Chicago Packers.

1971 — Lenny Wilkens of the Seattle Supersonics, at 33, becomes the oldest All-Star MVP as he scores 21 points to give the West a 108-107 victory over the East.

1974 — The Miami Dolphins win their second straight Super Bowl in their third straight appearance with a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Larry Csonka, the game's MVP, gains 145 yards on 33 carries and scores a touchdown.

1986 — NCAA schools vote overwhelmingly in favor of adopting the controversial Proposition 48. The rule requires that incoming freshman maintain 2.0 grade point averages and score 700 or more on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or a 15 on the American College Testing program.

1987 — Lewis Lloyd and Mitchell Wiggins of the Houston Rockets become the third and fourth National Basketball Association players to be banned from the league for using cocaine.

1991 — Phil Mickelson overcomes an 8 on the 14th hole to become the second amateur since 1954 to win a PGA Tour event as he posts a one-shot victory over Bob Tway and Tom Purtzer in the Northern Telecom Open.

1995 — America3, the first all-women's team in the 144-year history of America's Cup, wins the first race of the America's Cup defender trials, beating Team Dennis Conner by 1 minute, 9 seconds.

1997 — Spain's Carlos Moya becomes the first man to knock out the defending champion in the opening round of a Grand Slam event in 20 years. After 3½ hours of brutal heat, Moya beats Boris Becker 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at the Australian Open.

2003 — Jennifer Capriati becomes the first women's Australian Open defending champion to lose in the first round in the Open era. Capriati, seeded third, loses 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to 90th-ranked Marlene Weingartner of Germany.

2013 — Matt Bryant kicks a 49-yard field goal with 8 seconds left and the Atlanta Falcons bounce back after blowing a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, defeating Seattle 30-28 in an NFC divisional playoff game.

2013 — Tom Brady becomes the winningest quarterback in postseason play, throwing for three touchdowns to beat Houston 41-28 and lift the New England Patriots into the AFC championship game. Brady gets his 17th victory, surpassing Joe Montana, by throwing for 344 yards.

2017 — Kelsey Plum scores 36 points to become the 12th player in women's basketball history to top 3,000 career points and Washington routs Arizona 90-73. Plum becomes the first player, man or woman, to top 3,000 points since the conference became the Pac-12 and the first woman from a Pac-12 school to do it since Cheryl Miller of USC in 1986.

2018 — Tom Brady throws three touchdown passes in New England's 35-14 win over Tennessee, giving him 10 such games in his playoff career — breaking a tie with Joe Montana for the most since the 1970 merger. At 40 years and 163 days old, Brady also becomes the oldest quarterback to win a playoff game. New England clinches its seventh straight appearance in the AFC championship game.

2019 — Marcel Hirscher wins a World Cup slalom to set a men's record on the 52-year circuit for most wins by one skier at a single venue. Hirscher's ninth career victory at Adelboden, Switzerland is earned with a second-run charge to victory for the second straight day.