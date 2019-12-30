https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/AP-Source-New-York-Giants-have-fired-coach-Pat-14939002.php AP Source: New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur Tom Canavan, Ap Sports Writer Updated 10:01 am EST, Monday, December 30, 2019 New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Image 1 of 7 New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP AP Source: New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur 1 / 7 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 FOUND: Missing four-month old Golden retriever Mango reunited with Darien owners 2 Darien boys hockey team downs Greenwich in Winter Classic 3 Three siblings charged with disorderly conduct in Darien on Christmas Eve 4 Barbershop burns overnight in Norwalk 5 Editorial: Darien will celebrate its bicentennial in 2020 6 Darien’s Carol Wilder-Tamme selected to ride Mayflower float in Rose Parade New Year’s Day 7 Darien Land Trust welcomes new board members, Eagle Scout View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.