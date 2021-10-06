AP: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports COLLIN BINKLEY and RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2021 Updated: Oct. 6, 2021 11:29 a.m.
1 of5 Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Whitewater, Wis. A growing number of school districts in the U.S. are using federal pandemic funding on athletics projects. When school officials at Whitewater learned they would be getting $2 million in pandemic relief this year, they decided to set most of it aside to cover costs from their current budget, freeing up $1.6 million in local funding that’s being used to build new synthetic turf fields for football, baseball and softball. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Push Pedal Pull sales representative Luke Reiland poses in a store showroom, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. A growing number of school districts in the U.S. are using federal pandemic funding on athletics projects. The high school weight room overhaul in Story City, Iowa, is being done by Push Pedal Pull, a South Dakota company that also is taking on similar projects in that state and in Nebraska. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A football field, top, and baseball field under construction are lit up at Whitewater High School Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Whitewater, Wis. A growing number of school districts in the U.S. are using federal pandemic funding on athletics projects. When school officials at Whitewater learned they would be getting $2 million in pandemic relief this year, they decided to set most of it aside to cover costs from their current budget, freeing up $1.6 million in local funding that’s being used to build new synthetic turf fields for football, baseball and softball. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One Wisconsin school district built a new football field. In Iowa, a high school weight room is getting a renovation. Another in Kentucky is replacing two outdoor tracks — all of this funded by the billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief Congress sent to schools this year.
The money is part of a $123 billion infusion intended to help schools reopen and recover from the pandemic. But with few limits on how the funding can be spent, The Associated Press found that some districts have used large portions to cover athletics projects they couldn’t previously afford.
Written By
COLLIN BINKLEY and RYAN J. FOLEY