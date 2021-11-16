AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 10 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62 Taylor, Ind 10 9 1 0 0 60 Ekeler, LAC 9 5 4 0 1 56 Mixon, Cin 9 7 2 0 0 54 Hill, KC 8 0 8 0 0 48 Chase, Cin 7 0 7 0 0 42 Gordon, Den 7 5 2 0 0 42 Harris, NE 7 7 0 0 0 42 Henry, NE 7 0 7 0 0 42 Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 1 38 Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36 Chubb, Cle 6 6 0 0 0 36 Harris, Pit 6 4 2 0 0 36 J.Robinson, Jac 6 6 0 0 0 36 Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32 Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 1 32 Tannehill, Ten 5 5 0 0 1 32 Agnew, Jac 5 1 1 1 0 30 Jacobs, Las 5 5 0 0 0 30 Kelce, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30 Moss, Buf 5 4 1 0 0 30 Pittman, Ind 5 0 5 0 0 30 Uzomah, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Williams, KC 5 4 1 0 0 30 Andrews, Bal 4 0 4 0 2 28 Alie-Cox, Ind 4 0 4 0 0 24 Carter, NYJ 4 4 0 0 0 24 C.Davis, NYJ 4 0 4 0 0 24 Diggs, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 Freiermuth, Pit 4 0 4 0 0 24 Gaskin, Mia 4 1 3 0 0 24 Moore, NYJ 4 1 3 0 0 24 Murray, Bal 4 4 0 0 0 24 T.Patrick, Den 4 0 4 0 0 24 Renfrow, Las 4 0 4 0 0 24 Sanders, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Folk, NE 25\/28 22\/24 52 91 Bass, Buf 29\/29 19\/20 57 86 Bullock, Ten 27\/28 18\/20 51 81 McManus, Den 18\/19 18\/21 53 72 Tucker, Bal 20\/20 17\/19 66 71 Butker, KC 31\/31 13\/15 55 70 Carlson, Las 19\/21 17\/20 55 70 Boswell, Pit 15\/16 18\/19 56 69 Hopkins, LAC 16\/19 17\/19 50 67 McLaughlin, Cle 24\/24 13\/15 57 63 McPherson, Cin 27\/27 11\/14 53 60 Sanders, Mia 17\/17 12\/16 51 53 Slye, Was 11\/14 14\/16 56 53 Ammendola, NYJ 11\/12 10\/13 49 41 Badgley, Ind 20\/21 7\/8 42 41 Blankenship, Ind 7\/8 11\/14 48 40 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Burrow, Cin 286 195 68.2 2497 8.73 20 7.0 82t 11 3.8 102.6 Allen, Buf 347 230 66.3 2602 7.5 19 5.5 61 6 1.7 99.6 Bridgewater, Den 321 222 69.2 2389 7.44 14 4.4 64 5 1.6 98.8 Wentz, Ind 334 212 63.5 2378 7.12 17 5.1 76t 3 0.9 97.9 Carr, Las 347 235 67.7 2826 8.14 15 4.3 61t 8 2.3 97.3 Mahomes, KC 412 271 65.8 2940 7.14 25 6.1 75t 10 2.4 96.7 Herbert, LAC 353 231 65.4 2545 7.21 19 5.4 72t 7 2.0 96.3 Mayfield, Cle 246 161 65.4 1990 8.09 9 3.7 71t 4 1.6 95.7 M.Jones, NE 323 223 69.0 2333 7.22 13 4.0 75t 7 2.2 94.1 Jackson, Bal 309 199 64.4 2447 7.92 14 4.5 49t 8 2.6 93.1 Tannehill, Ten 316 210 66.5 2358 7.46 12 3.8 57t 8 2.5 90.7 Roethlisberger, Pit 299 196 65.6 1986 6.64 10 3.3 59 4 1.3 90.0 Tagovailoa, Mia 170 111 65.3 1198 7.05 7 4.1 64 5 2.9 87.3 Mills, Hou 209 140 67.0 1357 6.49 7 3.3 67t 8 3.8 80.2 Brissett, Mia 225 141 62.7 1283 5.7 5 2.2 52 4 1.8 78.1 White, NYJ 132 88 66.7 953 7.22 5 3.8 28 8 6.1 75.1 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, KC 75 855 11.4 75t 8 Allen, LAC 65 698 10.7 42 2 Kelce, KC 62 747 12.0 46t 5 Waddle, Mia 60 557 9.3 36 3 Cooks, Hou 57 641 11.2 52 2 Diggs, Buf 56 750 13.4 61 4 Pittman, Ind 55 729 13.3 57 5 Beasley, Buf 53 461 8.7 29t 1 Brown, Bal 52 719 13.8 49t 6 D.Johnson, Pit 52 613 11.8 50t 3 Renfrow, Las 52 494 9.5 27 4 Meyers, NE 50 483 9.7 27 1 Andrews, Bal 48 623 13.0 41 4 Chase, Cin 44 835 19.0 82t 7 Gesicki, Mia 44 529 12.0 40 2 Harris, Pit 44 317 7.2 25t 2 Waller, Las 44 494 11.2 33 2 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Hill, KC 855 75 11.4 75t 8 Chase, Cin 835 44 19.0 82t 7 Diggs, Buf 750 56 13.4 61 4 Kelce, KC 747 62 12.0 46t 5 Pittman, Ind 729 55 13.3 57 5 Brown, Bal 719 52 13.8 49t 6 Allen, LAC 698 65 10.7 42 2 Cooks, Hou 641 57 11.2 52 2 Andrews, Bal 623 48 13.0 41 4 Sutton, Den 617 43 14.3 55 2 D.Johnson, Pit 613 52 11.8 50t 3 Williams, LAC 608 41 14.8 72t 6 A.Brown, Ten 567 41 13.8 57t 3 Waddle, Mia 557 60 9.3 36 3 Gesicki, Mia 529 44 12.0 40 2 T.Patrick, Den 523 37 14.1 44t 4 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10 Taylor, Ind 161 937 5.8 83 9 Chubb, Cle 120 721 6.0 70t 6 Harris, Pit 176 646 3.7 20 4 Jackson, Bal 106 639 6.0 31 2 Mixon, Cin 150 636 4.2 27 7 Harris, NE 133 547 4.1 35 7 J.Robinson, Jac 100 539 5.4 58 6 Ekeler, LAC 112 523 4.7 28 5 Gordon, Den 118 522 4.4 70t 5 J.Williams, Den 103 514 5.0 49 1 Singletary, Buf 80 398 5.0 46t 2 Carter, NYJ 102 367 3.6 18 4 Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5 Gaskin, Mia 100 344 3.4 18 1 Williams, KC 95 343 3.6 21 4 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Taylor, Ind 1240 937 303 Henry, Ten 1091 937 154 Harris, Pit 963 646 317 Hill, KC 916 61 855 Ekeler, LAC 863 523 340 Chase, Cin 842 7 835 Mixon, Cin 830 636 194 Chubb, Cle 790 721 69 Diggs, Buf 750 0 750 Kelce, KC 747 0 747 Pittman, Ind 737 8 729 Brown, Bal 724 5 719 J.Robinson, Jac 699 539 160 Allen, LAC 698 0 698 Gordon, Den 683 522 161 Carter, NYJ 673 367 306 J.Williams, Den 650 514 136 D.Johnson, Pit 649 36 613 Cooks, Hou 646 5 641 Jackson, Bal 639 639 0 Andrews, Bal 623 0 623 Sutton, Den 617 0 617 Williams, KC 614 343 271 Harris, NE 610 547 63 Williams, LAC 608 0 608 Bourne, NE 591 71 520 A.Brown, Ten 577 10 567 Waddle, Mia 559 2 557 Gaskin, Mia 546 344 202 Ingram, NO 542 411 131 Sanders, Buf 536 31 505 Gesicki, Mia 529 0 529 T.Patrick, Den 523 0 523 Hunt, Cle 522 361 161 Renfrow, Las 494 0 494 Waller, Las 494 0 494 Singletary, Buf 486 398 88 Ruggs, Las 485 16 469 Claypool, Pit 484 51 433 Meyers, NE 483 0 483 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Cole, Las 36 1874 71 52.1 4 0 18 257 14 42.7 Bailey, NE 29 1407 68 48.5 4 2 11 82 15 42.9 Morstead, NYJ 23 1108 59 48.2 0 0 10 119 7 43.0 Long, LAC 29 1390 69 47.9 1 0 19 278 9 37.7 Cooke, Jac 41 1935 64 47.2 1 0 12 113 15 44.0 Johnston, Hou 48 2247 69 46.8 2 0 23 147 20 42.9 Huber, Cin 36 1670 61 46.4 4 0 12 117 15 40.9 Sanchez, Ind 40 1835 79 45.9 1 0 20 166 14 41.2 Martin, Den 41 1854 68 45.2 2 0 14 112 18 41.4 Gillan, Cle 31 1392 65 44.9 1 0 15 145 11 39.6 Koch, Bal 39 1740 57 44.6 2 0 15 116 15 40.6 Harvin, Pit 40 1774 63 44.4 3 0 16 163 17 38.8 Palardy, Mia 47 2076 61 44.2 5 0 15 114 16 40.0 Haack, Buf 25 1104 60 44.2 4 1 11 44 7 39.2 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Duvernay, Bal 18 293 16.3 42 0 Olszewski, NE 18 248 13.8 27 0 Rogers, Ten 14 161 11.5 22 0 Spencer, Den 15 152 10.1 25 0 McCloud, Pit 22 194 8.8 19 0 McKenzie, Buf 17 148 8.7 26 0 Felton, Cle 26 218 8.4 24 0 Renfrow, Las 13 101 7.8 17 0 Phillips, Cin 17 130 7.6 16 0 Hines, Ind 13 97 7.5 16 0 Roberts, LAC 13 73 6.1 14 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD McKenzie, Buf 15 410 27.3 75 0 Berrios, NYJ 13 321 24.7 38 0 Agnew, Jac 20 474 23.7 102t 1 Pringle, KC 16 378 23.6 33 0 McCloud, Pit 19 440 23.2 40 0 B.Wilson, Cin 13 291 22.4 44 0 Roberts, LAC 26 567 22.0 39 0 Schwartz, Cle 14 295 21.1 35 0 Spencer, Den 13 222 17.1 23 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Jackson, NE 5 89 88t 1 Byard, Ten 5 66 24t 1 Simmons, Den 4 76 35 0 Poyer, Buf 4 69 26 0 L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0 Dugger, NE 3 80 37 0 L.Johnson, Hou 3 47 32 0 Phillips, NE 3 39 26t 1 Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1 Moore, Ind 2 64 32 0 Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1 Sterns, Den 2 47 46 0 Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0 J.Johnson, Cle 2 31 31 0 Wallace, Buf 2 29 15 0 Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0 White, LAC 2 22 22 0 Gay, KC 2 14 13 0 Gilmore, Car 2 13 13 0 Leonard, Ind 2 8 4 0 Howard, Mia 2 1 1 0 Averett, Bal 2 0 0 0 Coleman, Mia 2 0 0 0 Willis, Ind 2 0 0 0 Ward, Cle 1 99 99t 1 Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1 Bates, Cin 1 65 65 0 Awuzie, Cin 1 42 42 0 Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0 J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0 Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0 McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0 Hargreaves, Cin 1 18 18 0 Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0 James, LAC 1 15 15 0 Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0 Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0 Fulton, Ten 1 13 13 0 Neasman, NYJ 1 13 13 0 Rodgers, Ind 1 12 12 0 J.Allen, Jac 1 11 11 0 Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0 Ford, Jac 1 8 8 0 Lewis, Ind 1 8 8 0 Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0 Wilson, Hou 1 7 7 0 Abram, Las 1 6 6 0 Long, Ten 1 6 6 0 Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0 Okereke, Ind 1 4 4 0 Pratt, Cin 1 4 4 0 T.Johnson, Buf 1 4 4 0 X.Rhodes, Ind 1 4 4 0 Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0 Molden, Ten 1 2 2t 1 Collins, NE 1 1 1 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0 Lawson, NYJ 1 1 1 0 Baker, Mia 1 0 0 0 Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0 Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0 Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0 Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0 Holland, Mia 1 0 0 0 Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0 Humphrey, Bal 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 M.Collins, Hou 1 0 0 0 Murray, Hou 1 0 0 0 Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0 R.Evans, Ten 1 0 0 0 Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0 Sneed, KC 1 0 0 0 Sorensen, KC 1 0 0 0 Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0 Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0 White, Buf 1 0 0 0 Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0 Young, Bal 1 0 0 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Garrett, Cle 13.0 T.Watt, Pit 12.5 Landry, Ten 10.0 Judon, NE 9.5 Hendrickson, Cin 8.5 Simmons, Ten 7.5 Greenard, Hou 7.0 Ngakoue, Las 6.0 J.Allen, Jac 5.5 Bosa, LAC 5.5 Autry, Ten 5.0 Crosby, Las 5.0 Hubbard, Cin 5.0 Ogbah, Mia 5.0 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 5.0 Buckner, Ind 4.5 Heyward, Pit 4.5 Miller, LAR 4.5 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 4.0 Mercilus, GB 4.0 Oweh, Bal 4.0 Reed, Den 4.0 Clowney, Cle 3.5 Ogunjobi, Cin 3.5 Smoot, Jac 3.5 Addison, Buf 3.0 Danna, KC 3.0 B.Hill, Cin 3.0 Houston, Bal 3.0 Jones, KC 3.0 McDowell, Cle 3.0 Muhammad, Ind 3.0 Rousseau, Buf 3.0 Stallworth, Ind 3.0 Turay, Ind 3.0 Uche, NE 3.0 Adeniyi, Ten 2.5 Bowser, Bal 2.5 S.Harris, Den 2.5 Jones, Den 2.5 Lewis, Ind 2.5 Phillips, Mia 2.5 Thomas, Las 2.5 Tillery, LAC 2.5 ___