AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 8 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Henry, Ten 10 10 0 0 1 62 Ekeler, LAC 8 5 3 0 1 50 Chase, Cin 7 0 7 0 0 42 Mixon, Cin 7 5 2 0 0 42 Taylor, Ind 7 6 1 0 0 42 Williams, LAC 6 0 6 0 1 38 Brown, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36 Harris, NE 6 6 0 0 0 36 Hunt, Cle 5 5 0 0 1 32 Knox, Buf 5 0 5 0 1 32 Gordon, Den 5 3 2 0 0 30 Harris, Pit 5 3 2 0 0 30 Hill, KC 5 0 5 0 0 30 Jacobs, Las 5 5 0 0 0 30 J.Robinson, Jac 5 5 0 0 0 30 Uzomah, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Agnew, Jac 4 0 1 1 0 24 Alie-Cox, Ind 4 0 4 0 0 24 Chubb, Cle 4 4 0 0 0 24 C.Davis, NYJ 4 0 4 0 0 24 Henry, NE 4 0 4 0 0 24 Kelce, KC 4 0 4 0 0 24 Moss, Buf 4 3 1 0 0 24 Murray, Bal 4 4 0 0 0 24 Pittman, Ind 4 0 4 0 0 24 Sanders, Buf 4 0 4 0 0 24 Williams, KC 4 4 0 0 0 24 Andrews, Bal 3 0 3 0 2 22 Allen, Buf 3 3 0 0 1 20 Tannehill, Ten 3 3 0 0 1 20 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Folk, NE 16\/19 20\/21 52 76 Bass, Buf 23\/23 16\/17 57 71 Bullock, Ten 21\/22 15\/17 51 66 Carlson, Las 16\/18 14\/16 55 58 Tucker, Bal 15\/15 14\/15 66 57 McPherson, Cin 26\/26 10\/13 53 56 McManus, Den 16\/16 13\/14 47 55 Hopkins, LAC 13\/15 13\/15 50 52 McLaughlin, Cle 18\/18 11\/12 57 51 Boswell, Pit 12\/12 12\/13 56 48 Butker, KC 23\/23 7\/8 54 44 Slye, SF 9\/12 11\/13 56 42 Blankenship, Ind 7\/8 11\/14 48 40 Sanders, Mia 14\/14 8\/12 51 38 Ammendola, NYJ 6\/7 8\/11 49 30 Vizcaino, LAC 10\/15 6\/7 46 28 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Burrow, Cin 246 167 67.9 2215 9.0 20 8.1 82t 9 3.7 108.0 Allen, Buf 272 178 65.4 1972 7.25 17 6.3 61 3 1.1 103.1 Carr, Las 266 180 67.7 2269 8.53 12 4.5 61t 5 1.9 101.2 Bridgewater, Den 257 181 70.4 1914 7.45 13 5.1 55 5 1.9 100.6 Mahomes, KC 277 187 67.5 2093 7.56 18 6.5 75t 9 3.2 97.9 Jackson, Bal 225 146 64.9 1943 8.64 10 4.4 49t 5 2.2 97.7 Wentz, Ind 270 168 62.2 1926 7.13 14 5.2 76t 3 1.1 96.3 Mayfield, Cle 204 136 66.7 1699 8.33 6 2.9 71t 3 1.5 96.0 Herbert, LAC 281 179 63.7 1994 7.1 16 5.7 72t 6 2.1 94.8 Tannehill, Ten 262 172 65.6 2002 7.64 10 3.8 57t 7 2.7 90.2 M.Jones, NE 282 192 68.1 1997 7.08 9 3.2 75t 6 2.1 90.1 Roethlisberger, Pit 269 175 65.1 1781 6.62 8 3.0 59 4 1.5 87.6 Tagovailoa, Mia 157 103 65.6 1040 6.62 7 4.5 40 5 3.2 85.9 Brissett, Mia 159 104 65.4 883 5.55 4 2.5 42 2 1.3 82.9 Mills, Hou 209 140 67.0 1357 6.49 7 3.3 67t 8 3.8 80.2 Lawrence, Jac 270 161 59.6 1703 6.31 8 3.0 58 9 3.3 74.0 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Hill, KC 52 641 12.3 75t 5 Cooks, Hou 51 585 11.5 52 2 Waddle, Mia 48 413 8.6 36 3 Allen, LAC 45 496 11.0 42 2 Kelce, KC 45 533 11.8 46t 4 Meyers, NE 45 427 9.5 27 0 Pittman, Ind 45 594 13.2 57 4 Beasley, Buf 43 413 9.6 29t 1 Diggs, Buf 42 503 12.0 61 3 Gesicki, Mia 40 475 11.9 40 2 D.Johnson, Pit 40 474 11.9 50t 3 Sutton, Den 40 579 14.5 55 2 Chase, Cin 38 786 20.7 82t 7 Renfrow, Las 38 399 10.5 27 2 Andrews, Bal 37 516 13.9 41 3 Boyd, Cin 37 398 10.8 33 2 Brown, Bal 37 566 15.3 49t 6 Fant, Den 37 320 8.6 26 3 Harris, Pit 37 273 7.4 25t 2 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Chase, Cin 786 38 20.7 82t 7 Hill, KC 641 52 12.3 75t 5 Pittman, Ind 594 45 13.2 57 4 Cooks, Hou 585 51 11.5 52 2 Sutton, Den 579 40 14.5 55 2 Brown, Bal 566 37 15.3 49t 6 Kelce, KC 533 45 11.8 46t 4 Williams, LAC 517 35 14.8 72t 6 Andrews, Bal 516 37 13.9 41 3 A.Brown, Ten 509 35 14.5 57t 3 Diggs, Buf 503 42 12.0 61 3 Allen, LAC 496 45 11.0 42 2 Gesicki, Mia 475 40 11.9 40 2 D.Johnson, Pit 474 40 11.9 50t 3 Ruggs, Las 469 24 19.5 61t 2 Meyers, NE 427 45 9.5 27 0 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 219 937 4.3 76t 10 Taylor, Ind 121 649 5.4 83 6 Chubb, Cle 106 584 5.5 52t 4 Mixon, Cin 137 572 4.2 27 5 Harris, NE 118 517 4.4 35 6 J.Robinson, Jac 88 482 5.5 58 5 Jackson, Bal 76 480 6.3 31 2 Harris, Pit 128 479 3.7 20 3 Ekeler, LAC 84 420 5.0 28 5 Gordon, Den 88 397 4.5 70t 3 Hunt, Cle 69 361 5.2 33 5 J.Williams, Den 78 355 4.6 49 1 Singletary, Buf 67 339 5.1 46t 1 Edwards-Helaire, KC 65 304 4.7 17 0 Carter, NYJ 73 279 3.8 18 3 Gaskin, Mia 66 279 4.2 18 0 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 1091 937 154 Taylor, Ind 914 649 265 Chase, Cin 793 7 786 Harris, Pit 752 479 273 Ekeler, LAC 722 420 302 Mixon, Cin 720 572 148 Hill, KC 704 63 641 Chubb, Cle 627 584 43 J.Robinson, Jac 615 482 133 Pittman, Ind 602 8 594 Cooks, Hou 590 5 585 Sutton, Den 579 0 579 Harris, NE 577 517 60 Brown, Bal 571 5 566 Gordon, Den 545 397 148 Kelce, KC 533 0 533 Hunt, Cle 522 361 161 Williams, LAC 517 0 517 Andrews, Bal 516 0 516 A.Brown, Ten 512 3 509 Carter, NYJ 505 279 226 Diggs, Buf 503 0 503 D.Johnson, Pit 499 25 474 Allen, LAC 496 0 496 J.Williams, Den 490 355 135 Ruggs, Las 485 16 469 Jackson, Bal 480 480 0 Gesicki, Mia 475 0 475 Gaskin, Mia 444 279 165 Claypool, Pit 441 38 403 Meyers, NE 427 0 427 T.Patrick, Den 424 0 424 Sanders, Buf 420 7 413 Bourne, NE 416 28 388 Waddle, Mia 415 2 413 Beasley, Buf 413 0 413 Renfrow, Las 399 0 399 Boyd, Cin 398 0 398 Jones, Jac 378 0 378 Singletary, Buf 378 339 39 Waller, Las 378 0 378 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Cole, Las 29 1524 71 52.6 3 0 14 185 13 44.1 Long, LAC 24 1148 69 47.8 1 0 16 209 7 38.3 Morstead, NYJ 20 952 59 47.6 0 0 9 109 6 42.2 Bailey, NE 25 1189 68 47.6 3 2 10 78 12 42.0 Cooke, Jac 30 1423 64 47.4 1 0 10 102 9 43.4 Huber, Cin 33 1548 61 46.9 4 0 10 113 14 41.0 Johnston, Hou 43 2012 69 46.8 2 0 20 116 17 43.2 Koch, Bal 28 1294 57 46.2 2 0 13 106 10 41.0 Sanchez, Ind 31 1431 79 46.2 1 0 16 124 12 41.5 Martin, Den 34 1548 68 45.5 2 0 10 98 18 41.5 Gillan, Cle 24 1085 65 45.2 1 0 13 102 8 40.1 Harvin, Pit 29 1298 63 44.8 1 0 13 92 12 40.9 Palardy, Mia 34 1521 61 44.7 5 0 13 103 11 39.4 Haack, Buf 20 878 60 43.9 3 1 9 22 6 39.8 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Duvernay, Bal 16 270 16.9 42 0 Olszewski, NE 16 213 13.3 27 0 Rogers, Ten 12 141 11.8 22 0 Spencer, Den 12 124 10.3 25 0 McCloud, Pit 12 112 9.3 19 0 Felton, Cle 24 214 8.9 24 0 McKenzie, Buf 15 122 8.1 20 0 Renfrow, Las 12 96 8.0 17 0 Phillips, Cin 15 108 7.2 16 0 Hines, Ind 11 76 6.9 16 0 Roberts, LAC 9 40 5.6 11 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD McKenzie, Buf 11 281 25.5 75 0 Duvernay, Bal 9 226 25.1 47 0 Berrios, NYJ 11 274 24.9 38 0 Agnew, Jac 15 373 24.9 102t 1 Pringle, KC 14 344 24.6 33 0 McCloud, Pit 15 365 24.3 40 0 B.Wilson, Cin 11 256 23.3 44 0 Roberts, LAC 21 457 22.6 38 0 Schwartz, Cle 10 225 22.5 35 0 Spencer, Den 11 198 18.0 23 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Byard, Ten 4 42 16 0 L.Wilson, Cin 4 31 18 0 Poyer, Buf 3 69 26 0 Simmons, Den 3 59 35 0 L.Johnson, Hou 3 47 32 0 Phillips, NE 3 39 26t 1 Hyde, Buf 3 37 26t 1 Jackson, NE 3 1 1 0 Moore, Ind 2 64 32 0 Mathieu, KC 2 50 34t 1 Reid, Hou 2 45 24 0 Dugger, NE 2 43 29 0 Samuel, LAC 2 26 26 0 White, LAC 2 22 22 0 Leonard, Ind 2 8 4 0 Howard, Mia 2 1 1 0 Averett, Bal 2 0 0 0 Willis, Ind 2 0 0 0 Roberts, Mia 1 85 85t 1 Bates, Cin 1 65 65 0 Sterns, Den 1 46 46 0 Awuzie, Cin 1 42 42 0 Moehrig, Las 1 35 35 0 J.Johnson, Buf 1 25 25 0 Wingard, Jac 1 23 23 0 McCourty, NE 1 22 22 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 18 18 0 Edmunds, Pit 1 15 15 0 James, LAC 1 15 15 0 Matakevich, Buf 1 15 15 0 Mullen, Las 1 15 15 0 Wallace, Buf 1 14 14 0 Fulton, Ten 1 13 13 0 Rodgers, Ind 1 12 12 0 Lawson, Jac 1 11 11 0 Lewis, Ind 1 8 8 0 Jackson, Den 1 7 7 0 Abram, Las 1 6 6 0 Edmunds, Buf 1 4 4 0 Pratt, Cin 1 4 4 0 X.Rhodes, Ind 1 4 4 0 Rousseau, Buf 1 3 3 0 Molden, Ten 1 2 2t 1 Gay, KC 1 1 1 0 Kirksey, Hou 1 1 1 0 Lawson, NYJ 1 1 1 0 Elliott, Bal 1 0 0 0 Facyson, Las 1 0 0 0 Gilman, LAC 1 0 0 0 Gilmore, Car 1 0 0 0 Hughes, KC 1 0 0 0 Humphrey, Bal 1 0 0 0 J.Johnson, Cle 1 0 0 0 J.Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 Pierre, Pit 1 0 0 0 R.Evans, Ten 1 0 0 0 Smith, Cle 1 0 0 0 Surtain, Den 1 0 0 0 Wharton, KC 1 0 0 0 Williams, Cle 1 0 0 0 Young, Bal 1 0 0 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks Garrett, Cle 10.5 Landry, Ten 8.5 T.Watt, Pit 8.5 Judon, NE 8.0 Hendrickson, Cin 7.5 Greenard, Hou 7.0 Crosby, Las 5.0 J.Allen, Jac 4.5 Miller, Den 4.5 Quinn.Williams, NYJ 4.5 Buckner, Ind 4.0 Hubbard, Cin 4.0 Ngakoue, Las 4.0 Reed, Den 4.0 Autry, Ten 3.5 Bosa, LAC 3.5 Clowney, Cle 3.5 Ogunjobi, Cin 3.5 Danna, KC 3.0 Franklin-Myers, NYJ 3.0 B.Hill, Cin 3.0 Mercilus, GB 3.0 Muhammad, Ind 3.0 Oweh, Bal 3.0 Rousseau, Buf 3.0 Turay, Ind 3.0 Uche, NE 3.0 Adeniyi, Ten 2.5 Bowser, Bal 2.5 Harris, Den 2.5 Heyward, Pit 2.5 Lewis, Ind 2.5 Ogbah, Mia 2.5 Simmons, Ten 2.5 Smoot, Jac 2.5 Thomas, Las 2.5 Tillery, LAC 2.5 18 tied 2.0 ___