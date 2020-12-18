AFC Expanded Individual Leaders

Week 15 LEADING SCORERS SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts Hill, KC 16 2 14 0 0 96 Henry, Ten 14 14 0 0 0 84 Newton, NE 11 11 0 0 1 68 A.Brown, Ten 10 0 9 1 0 60 Claypool, Pit 10 2 8 0 0 60 Hunt, Cle 10 5 5 0 0 60 Jacobs, Las 10 10 0 0 0 60 J.Robinson, Jac 9 7 2 0 1 56 Chubb, Cle 9 9 0 0 0 54 Kelce, KC 9 0 9 0 0 54 Allen, LAC 8 0 8 0 1 50 Fuller, Hou 8 0 8 0 0 48 J.Smith, Ten 8 1 7 0 0 48 Waller, Las 8 0 8 0 0 48 Hines, Ind 7 3 4 0 1 44 Smith-Schuster, Pit 7 0 7 0 1 44 Agholor, Las 7 0 7 0 0 42 Allen, Buf 7 6 1 0 0 42 Gordon, Den 7 6 1 0 0 42 Taylor, Ind 7 6 1 0 0 42 Jackson, Bal 6 6 0 0 1 38 Andrews, Bal 6 0 6 0 0 36 Burkhead, NE 6 3 3 0 0 36 Cole, Jac 6 0 5 1 0 36 Davis, Buf 6 0 6 0 0 36 Edwards, Bal 6 6 0 0 0 36 Gesicki, Mia 6 0 6 0 0 36 Patrick, Den 6 0 6 0 0 36 Dobbins, Bal 5 5 0 0 2 34 M.Brown, Bal 5 0 5 0 0 30 Burton, Ind 5 2 3 0 0 30 Conner, Pit 5 5 0 0 0 30 Crowder, NYJ 5 0 5 0 0 30 Diggs, Buf 5 0 5 0 0 30 Edwards-Helaire, KC 5 4 1 0 0 30 Higgins, Cin 5 0 5 0 0 30 Da.Johnson, Hou 5 4 1 0 0 30 Johnson, Pit 5 0 5 0 0 30 Washington, Pit 5 0 5 0 0 30 ___ LEADING SCORERS SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts Carlson, Las 41/42 28/30 54 125 Sanders, Mia 30/30 30/32 56 120 Blankenship, Ind 35/37 27/30 44 116 Bass, Buf 38/40 25/31 58 113 Butker, KC 40/46 23/25 58 109 Tucker, Bal 39/40 22/24 55 105 Badgley, LAC 31/34 20/29 53 91 Gostkowski, Ten 39/41 17/25 55 90 Fairbairn, Hou 29/31 20/24 54 89 Folk, NE 26/28 21/23 51 89 Parkey, Cle 37/39 17/20 46 88 Bullock, Cin 24/25 21/26 55 87 McManus, Den 21/24 22/24 58 87 Boswell, Pit 32/36 18/19 59 86 Ficken, NYJ 8/10 9/10 54 35 Castillo, NYJ 6/7 8/13 55 30 ___ LEADING PASSERS Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points Mahomes, KC 497 340 68.4 4208 8.47 33 6.6 75t 5 1.0 112.3 Watson, Hou 431 297 68.9 3761 8.73 25 5.8 77t 6 1.4 109.4 Tannehill, Ten 403 265 65.8 3209 7.96 28 6.9 73t 5 1.2 108.0 Allen, Buf 471 323 68.6 3641 7.73 28 5.9 49 9 1.9 103.3 Carr, Las 445 303 68.1 3396 7.63 24 5.4 72t 7 1.6 102.0 Rivers, Ind 454 309 68.1 3507 7.73 20 4.4 55 9 2.0 97.4 Mayfield, Cle 374 233 62.3 2785 7.45 23 6.1 75t 8 2.1 96.6 Herbert, LAC 531 353 66.5 3781 7.12 27 5.1 72t 10 1.9 96.3 Tagovailoa, Mia 184 114 62.0 1214 6.6 9 4.9 35 1 0.5 95.2 Jackson, Bal 310 198 63.9 2218 7.16 18 5.8 47 7 2.3 95.1 Roethlisberger, Pit 521 345 66.2 3292 6.32 29 5.6 84t 9 1.7 94.9 Minshew, Jac 298 194 65.1 2033 6.82 14 4.7 51 5 1.7 93.4 Fitzpatrick, Mia 254 174 68.5 1909 7.52 12 4.7 70 8 3.1 93.1 Burrow, Cin 404 264 65.3 2688 6.65 13 3.2 67 5 1.2 89.8 Newton, NE 301 199 66.1 2172 7.22 5 1.7 50 10 3.3 78.9 Lock, Den 323 185 57.3 2198 6.81 13 4.0 61 13 4.0 74.8 ___ LEADING PASS RECEIVERS RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD Allen, LAC 100 992 9.9 28 8 Diggs, Buf 100 1167 11.7 49 5 Waller, Las 93 967 10.4 38t 8 Kelce, KC 90 1250 13.9 45 9 Smith-Schuster, Pit 79 655 8.3 31t 7 Boyd, Cin 78 840 10.8 72t 4 Hill, KC 77 1158 15.0 75t 14 Beasley, Buf 71 838 11.8 35 4 Johnson, Pit 69 694 10.1 46 5 Henry, LAC 60 613 10.2 33 4 Landry, Cle 60 728 12.1 32 2 Higgins, Cin 58 778 13.4 67 5 Cooks, Hou 57 784 13.8 57t 3 C.Davis, Ten 56 835 14.9 50 4 Parker, Mia 56 677 12.1 28 4 Fuller, Hou 53 879 16.6 77t 8 ___ YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD Kelce, KC 1250 90 13.9 45 9 Diggs, Buf 1167 100 11.7 49 5 Hill, KC 1158 77 15.0 75t 14 Allen, LAC 992 100 9.9 28 8 Waller, Las 967 93 10.4 38t 8 Fuller, Hou 879 53 16.6 77t 8 Boyd, Cin 840 78 10.8 72t 4 Beasley, Buf 838 71 11.8 35 4 A.Brown, Ten 837 51 16.4 73t 9 C.Davis, Ten 835 56 14.9 50 4 Cooks, Hou 784 57 13.8 57t 3 Higgins, Cin 778 58 13.4 67 5 Landry, Cle 728 60 12.1 32 2 Johnson, Pit 694 69 10.1 46 5 Agholor, Las 684 42 16.3 59t 7 Parker, Mia 677 56 12.1 28 4 ___ LEADING RUSHERS Att Yards Avg Long TD Henry, Ten 297 1532 5.2 94t 14 J.Robinson, Jac 224 1035 4.6 47 7 Jacobs, Las 245 907 3.7 24 10 Chubb, Cle 150 881 5.9 59 9 Jackson, Bal 125 793 6.3 50t 6 Hunt, Cle 177 772 4.4 33 5 Taylor, Ind 168 759 4.5 62t 6 Gordon, Den 162 753 4.6 65 6 Edwards-Helaire, KC 167 724 4.3 31 4 Harris, NE 137 691 5.0 41 2 Conner, Pit 155 663 4.3 59 5 Singletary, Buf 135 576 4.3 24 1 Gore, NYJ 150 546 3.6 17 1 Edwards, Bal 108 536 5.0 36 6 Dobbins, Bal 96 504 5.3 44 5 Gaskin, Mia 121 477 3.9 26 2 ___ TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE Total Rush Rec Henry, Ten 1641 1532 109 J.Robinson, Jac 1361 1035 326 Hill, KC 1280 122 1158 Kelce, KC 1250 0 1250 Diggs, Buf 1168 1 1167 Jacobs, Las 1145 907 238 Taylor, Ind 1045 759 286 Hunt, Cle 1024 772 252 Edwards-Helaire, KC 1017 724 293 Allen, LAC 991 -1 992 Chubb, Cle 977 881 96 Waller, Las 967 0 967 Fuller, Hou 879 0 879 Boyd, Cin 878 38 840 Gordon, Den 874 753 121 Beasley, Buf 838 0 838 A.Brown, Ten 837 0 837 C.Davis, Ten 835 0 835 Ekeler, LAC 814 467 347 Conner, Pit 808 663 145 Singletary, Buf 807 576 231 Higgins, Cin 806 28 778 Jackson, Bal 793 793 0 Cooks, Hou 784 0 784 Harris, NE 743 691 52 Landry, Cle 735 7 728 Gaskin, Mia 726 477 249 Johnson, Pit 707 13 694 Claypool, Pit 686 22 664 Agholor, Las 684 0 684 Hines, Ind 677 276 401 Parker, Mia 677 0 677 Smith-Schuster, Pit 655 0 655 Patrick, Den 643 0 643 Jeudy, Den 636 0 636 Gore, NYJ 624 546 78 Henry, LAC 613 0 613 Da.Johnson, Hou 613 452 161 Dobbins, Bal 607 504 103 M.Brown, Bal 606 1 605 ___ LEADING PUNTERS Ret In Net No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg Bojorquez, Buf 34 1692 72 49.8 6 0 13 121 13 42.7 Bailey, NE 40 1951 71 48.8 3 0 8 46 23 46.1 Cooke, Jac 49 2334 67 47.6 5 0 18 108 18 43.4 Huber, Cin 56 2652 70 47.4 6 0 24 141 17 42.7 Martin, Den 52 2457 69 47.3 3 1 23 198 15 42.3 Long, LAC 51 2389 63 46.8 3 3 34 518 10 35.5 Anger, Hou 47 2188 67 46.6 5 0 17 108 14 42.1 Townsend, KC 40 1849 67 46.2 6 0 13 93 14 40.9 Koch, Bal 49 2200 59 44.9 1 0 16 76 21 42.9 Berry, Pit 42 1878 62 44.7 2 0 14 158 17 40.0 Mann, NYJ 65 2904 60 44.7 5 0 30 332 13 38.0 Haack, Mia 55 2449 63 44.5 2 0 16 136 22 41.3 Gillan, Cle 39 1734 59 44.5 2 0 21 193 11 38.5 Cole, Las 36 1572 63 43.7 1 0 11 94 16 40.5 ___ PUNT RETURN LEADERS No Yards Avg Long TD Roberts, Buf 22 254 11.5 38 0 Grant, Mia 28 323 11.5 88t 1 McCloud, Pit 23 263 11.4 57 0 Erickson, Cin 18 182 10.1 29 0 Raymond, Ten 23 208 9.0 40 0 Hines, Ind 22 184 8.4 21 0 Proche, Bal 21 175 8.3 17 0 ___ KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS No YARDS Avg Long TD Rodgers, Ind 23 673 29.3 101t 1 Roberts, Buf 28 810 28.9 60 0 Duvernay, Bal 19 539 28.4 93t 1 B.Wilson, Cin 21 571 27.2 103t 1 Olszewski, NE 17 397 23.4 33 0 McCloud, Pit 21 487 23.2 49 0 Peoples-Jones, Cle 17 368 21.6 33 0 Reed, LAC 21 435 20.7 46 0 ___ INTERCEPTION LEADERS Int Yds Long TD Howard, Mia 9 71 29 0 Jackson, NE 7 58 30 0 Mathieu, KC 6 70 25t 1 Simmons, Den 4 83 46 0 Fitzpatrick, Pit 4 77 37 1 Moore, Ind 4 45 29t 1 Butler, Ten 3 108 68 0 Heath, Las 3 89 47 0 Davis, LAC 3 86 78t 1 Sorensen, KC 3 67 50t 1 Desir, Bal 3 58 35t 1 Bowser, Bal 3 53 25 0 White, Buf 3 28 28 0 Peters, Bal 3 17 12 0 Bates, Cin 3 12 12 0 Hooker, Ten 3 9 6 0 Willis, Ind 2 93 50t 1 D.McCourty, NE 2 62 43t 1 Carrie, Ind 2 47 47t 1 Schobert, Jac 2 45 43t 1 X.Rhodes, Ind 2 44 44t 1 Sneed, KC 2 39 39 0 Haden, Pit 2 38 24 1 Abram, Las 2 29 24 0 Breeland, KC 2 29 29 0 Rowe, Mia 2 26 22 0 Jenkins, LAC 2 23 23 0 Blackmon, Ind 2 19 15 0 Poole, NYJ 2 15 13 0 Poyer, Buf 2 14 14 0 Te.Edmunds, Pit 2 11 7 0 Hilton, Pit 2 8 8 0 Goodson, Cle 2 7 7 0 Phillips, NE 2 5 5 0 Nelson, Pit 2 3 3 0 Needham, Mia 2 1 1 0 S.Jones, Jac 2 1 1 0 Callahan, Den 2 0 0 0 L.Wilson, Cin 2 0 0 0 Maye, NYJ 2 0 0 0 Mullen, Las 2 0 0 0 Wallace, Buf 2 0 0 0 Ward, Cle 2 0 0 0 Thomas, Jac 1 53 53 0 Harris, LAC 1 51 51 0 T.Johnson, Buf 1 51 51t 1 Takitaki, Cle 1 50 50t 1 Joseph, Cle 1 49 49 0 Wilson, Jac 1 48 48 0 Harrison, Cle 1 47 47t 1 Fulton, Ten 1 44 44 0 Adderley, LAC 1 39 39 0 Hyde, Buf 1 33 33 0 Spillane, Pit 1 33 33t 1 Fenton, KC 1 31 31 0 Jackson, Cin 1 30 30 0 Bassey, Den 1 26 26 0 Nassib, Las 1 23 23 0 Henderson, Jac 1 22 22 0 Phillips, Cin 1 21 21 0 Stewart, Cle 1 21 21 0 Williamson, Pit 1 21 21 0 Maulet, NYJ 1 20 20 0 Thornhill, KC 1 20 20 0 McCain, Mia 1 19 19 0 Watt, Hou 1 19 19t 1 By.Jones, Mia 1 15 15 0 Gilmore, NE 1 15 15 0 Cruikshank, Ten 1 13 13 0 Wingard, Jac 1 12 12 0 Walker, Ind 1 11 11 0 Kwiatkoski, Las 1 9 9 0 Humphrey, Bal 1 8 8 0 Redwine, Cle 1 8 8 0 Wilkins, Mia 1 8 8 0 Okereke, Ind 1 7 7 0 Campbell, LAC 1 6 6t 1 Jackson, Buf 1 6 6 0 Morrow, Las 1 6 6 0 Joseph, Ari 1 5 5 0 Addae, LAC 1 3 3 0 Highsmith, Pit 1 2 2 0 Smith, Cle 1 2 2 0 D.Williams, Den 1 1 1 0 Borders, Ten 1 0 0 0 Bryant, NE 1 0 0 0 Evans, Cin 1 0 0 0 Hargreaves, Hou 1 0 0 0 Heyward, Pit 1 0 0 0 Ingram, LAC 1 0 0 0 J.Brown, Ten 1 0 0 0 Jack, Jac 1 0 0 0 Jones, NE 1 0 0 0 Landry, Ten 1 0 0 0 Milano, Buf 1 0 0 0 Queen, Bal 1 0 0 0 Roby, Hou 1 0 0 0 Sims, Cin 1 0 0 0 Sutton, Pit 1 0 0 0 T.Watt, Pit 1 0 0 0 Winovich, NE 1 0 0 0 Ya-Sin, Ind 1 0 0 0 Hughes, Buf 1 -3 -3 0 ___ LEADERS IN SACKS Sacks T.Watt, Pit 12.0 Garrett, Cle 10.5 Dupree, Pit 8.0 Ogbah, Mia 8.0 Tuitt, Pit 8.0 Bosa, LAC 7.5 Chubb, Den 7.5 Houston, Ind 7.5 Vernon, Cle 7.0 Jones, KC 6.5 Reed, Den 6.5 Autry, Ind 6.0 Crosby, Las 6.0 Ngakoue, Bal 6.0 Van Noy, Mia 6.0 Williams, NYJ 6.0 Baker, Mia 5.0 Clark, KC 5.0 Dunlap, Sea 5.0 Klein, Buf 5.0 Watt, Hou 5.0 Buckner, Ind 4.5 Hughes, Buf 4.5 Landry, Ten 4.5 Lawson, Cin 4.5 Nwosu, LAC 4.5 Richardson, Cle 4.5 Smoot, Jac 4.5 Walker, Den 4.5 Addison, Buf 4.0 Campbell, Bal 4.0 D.Jones, Den 4.0 Judon, Bal 4.0 Lawson, Mia 4.0 Mercilus, Hou 4.0 Clayborn, Cle 3.5 Lewis, Ind 3.5 Winovich, NE 3.5 8 tied 3.0 ___