AD: Notre Dame won't rush search to replace Brian Kelly JOHN FINERAN, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said Tuesday he won’t be rushed into finding a replacement for coach Brian Kelly even if the Fighting Irish manage to secure a College Football Playoff berth this weekend.
“Every search process has its own rhythm,” Swarbrick said a few hours after he and Kelly addressed players during a hurriedly called 7 a.m. meeting. “You want to do the best job you can, not the fastest job you can. We’re going to do the best job we can to find the right person to lead Notre Dame.”