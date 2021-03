Even during tough times when high school sports have had their seasons shortened and club activities have been altered, the Blue Wave Booster Club has been funding important projects for Darien High School.

The BWBC will soon launch “Blue Wave Booster Dinners,” partnering with local restaurants to drive spirit and fund raise starting on the second Tuesday of each month. Starting next Tuesday, March 9, the BWBC will team with The Goose for the program.