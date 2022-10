A running record, a football offensive explosion and volleyball shutouts are in the spotlight for this week’s Wave by the numbers.

15:27.40

Time for junior Cam Meyer, who set a new record on Darien’s 2.56-mile course while winning a girls cross country race last Wednesday. Meyer broke the old mark of 15:32, set by Mairead Class in 2020.

9-3

Record of the Darien girls cross country team, which swept last Wednesday.s meet. Following Meyer were senior Avery Johnson in second (16:50.80), sophomore Alison Meyers in third (16:53.40), sophomore Anna Ventker in sixth (17:37.30), and junior Evelyn Trudel in 12th (18:38.20).

16:10.50

Time for Darien senior Thomas Skelton, who was second in the 4,800-meter boys cross country race last Wednesday at DHS. Warde’s Patrick Broderick won in 16:01.40. Also for the Wave, senior Nick Yoo was fourth (16:31.10), junior Thomas Aponte was eighth (17:39.30), junior Pasquale Hoffman was 11th (17:46.80), and sophomore Owen Gluck was 13th (18:15.30).

188

Rushing yards for senior running back Jake Wilson in the Blue Wave’s 55-14 football victory over Warde Friday in Fairfield. Wilson scored on touchdown runs of 23 yards and 1 yard as Darien evened its mark at 2-2.

48

Unanswered points for Darien in its win against Warde. The Mustangs led 7-0 and 14-7 before the Wave took a 20-14 lead in the second quarter. Darien added 21 in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth.

4

Touchdown passes for quarterback Simeon Doll. He connected twice with Trevor Herget and once each with Briggs McGuckin and Brady Pokorny. Clifton Shelton and John Rooney each rushed for a TD.

2009

Year of Warde’s last victory over Darien, which now has an 11-game win streak against the Mustangs. That was also the ;last year, until 2022, that Warde started 3-0 and Darien started 1-2.

16

Kills for senior Leilani Gillespie in the Darien volleyball team’s 3-0 shutout of Trumbull last Thursday. The Wave won the hard-fought match 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 over a perennial FCIAC contender. Gillespie also had nine digs and a pair of blocks.

6-0

Record of the Darien girls volleyball team, which has not dropped a set this season. The Wave blanked last year’s Class LL runner-up Ludlowe 3-0 on Saturday. Darien has a huge week coming up as they play consecutive road matches at Staples on Monday, Oct. 10, and at defending Class LL champion Greenwich on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

4-1

Score of the Darien field hockey team's victory over Wilton on a battle of unbeaten teams on Tuesday. The Wave had two goals from Blake Wilks and one each from Raina Johns and Ryan Hapgood to get the win. Darien is now 8-0 and Wilton dropped to 8-1.

