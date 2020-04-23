92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won't be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team's Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

___

FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to reporters about being inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles. Scully, 92, took a fall in his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and was taken to the hospital, where he was "resting comfortably," the Dodgers announced Thursday, April 23. less FILE - In this May 3, 2017 file photo, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to reporters about being inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers Ring of Honor prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close 92-year-old Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at home 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports