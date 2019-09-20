8-year-old cancer survivor throws first pitch at Braves game

CUMBERLAND, Ga. (AP) — An 8-year-old diagnosed with cancer whose father recently succumbed to his own cancer threw out the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game.

Sam Rosa told news outlets Thursday he could feel his dad's love surrounding him on the mound at SunTrust park.

Sam was diagnosed with cancer in May and his journey didn't get easier when he lost his father, Patrick, to leukemia last month.

Patrick Rosa's former co-workers helped coordinate the event and friends and family came out to remember him.

WXIA-TV says Chick-fil-A also brightened the Rosa's family's day by surprising them with free food for one year.

Some more good news: Sam told news outlets that his hospital visits have been going well and on Monday he was told he doesn't have cancer anymore.