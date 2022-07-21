3M lead shared by Im, smooth-putting Piercy after 1st round DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer July 21, 2022 Updated: July 21, 2022 7:14 p.m.
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round Thursday, fresh off several significant changes he made in search of a late-season boost.
Tony Finau was two strokes back, with three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes.