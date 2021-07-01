3 weeks before games, Japan still unsure about spectators

6
TOKYO (AP) — Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was still uncertain whether fans can be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics because of growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases on Thursday only three weeks before the games.
Cases in Tokyo have been steadily on the rise, triggering fears the games would accelerate the spread of the coronavirus. Experts warn the highly contagious delta strain could trigger rapid resurgence of the infections that may require another state of emergency even during the games starting on July 23.